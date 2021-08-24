Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 831,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 387,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,514. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

