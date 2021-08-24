Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Richard A. Goglia Sells 24,788 Shares

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TGI opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Triumph Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triumph Group by 109,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

