tru Independence LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

