tru Independence LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

