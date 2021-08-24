tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 7.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.