TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.29. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

