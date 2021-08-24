Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $345,440.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

