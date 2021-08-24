TrustVerse Tops One Day Volume of $498,847.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $8.85 million and $498,847.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

