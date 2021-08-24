TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTGPF. Barclays began coverage on TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TTGPF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

