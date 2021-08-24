TTC Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

