Typerium One Day Volume Reaches $1,790.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $957,781.34 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00825094 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

