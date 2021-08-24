U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

