uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

UCL stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

