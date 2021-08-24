UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. UGAS has a market cap of $2.85 million and $451,719.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.