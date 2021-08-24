Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $417.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $376.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

