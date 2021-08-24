Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $417.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $376.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.01.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.