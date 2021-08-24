Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.78

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $220.47 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,104.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.66 or 0.01331821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00338587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00157086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

