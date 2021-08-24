Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Cap of $451.98 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Unibright has a total market cap of $451.98 million and $13.23 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00800553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00099896 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

