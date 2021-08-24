Unification Hits Market Cap of $4.13 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $57,902.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

