UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $9.58 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

