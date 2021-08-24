Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,135 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $226,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 18.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $7,225,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 1,213,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,552. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

