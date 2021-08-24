United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.69 million, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of United Fire Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

