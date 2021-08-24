United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

