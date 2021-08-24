UREEQA (URQA) Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00155580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.64 or 1.00029446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.00992349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.25 or 0.06622082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

