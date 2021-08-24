USDK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $142.70 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $142.70 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00124007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.46 or 1.00074814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00985383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.54 or 0.06555589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

