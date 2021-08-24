Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $20.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

