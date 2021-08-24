Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 27,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

