Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 27,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

