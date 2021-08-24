Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.66

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.92.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

