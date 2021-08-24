Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.79

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several research firms have commented on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $5,138,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

