Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 485,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.