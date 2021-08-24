Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 111,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,741,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. 161,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

