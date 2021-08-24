Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $262.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.48. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

