Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.