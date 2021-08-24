Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.