Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

