Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $223.15. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,310. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.90.

