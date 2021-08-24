Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.98. 5,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

