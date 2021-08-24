Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $411.22. 3,251,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $412.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

