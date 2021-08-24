Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 27.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.06. 82,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

