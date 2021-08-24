Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $307,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

