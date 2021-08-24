Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.