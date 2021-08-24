Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,190. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

