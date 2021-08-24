VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.19. 10,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECT. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

