Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

VNTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 341,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.