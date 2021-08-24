VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

