Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.62 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,076. The company has a market cap of $637.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

