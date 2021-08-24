Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

VERI stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

