Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Reshma Kewalramani Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.