VestChain (VEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 63.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One VestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VestChain has a market cap of $1.94 million and $109.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VestChain has traded down 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00821601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101640 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

