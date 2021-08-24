Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 262,764 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $128,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

