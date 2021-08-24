Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,028 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $114,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

